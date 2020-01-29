World News
January 29, 2020 / 7:28 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year old man already hospitalized with the disease.

Agnes Buzyn also said during a press conference a first flight to repatriate French nationals from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was leaving France this Wednesday night and that a second flight would occur Thursday or Friday.

France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday and a fourth case on Tuesday.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below