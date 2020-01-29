France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year old man already hospitalized with the disease.

Agnes Buzyn also said during a press conference a first flight to repatriate French nationals from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was leaving France this Wednesday night and that a second flight would occur Thursday or Friday.

France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday and a fourth case on Tuesday.