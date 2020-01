A tourist wears a protective mask as she leaves the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris as the country is hit by the new coronavirus, France, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France has confirmed a sixth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, a French health official said on Thursday.

France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, a fourth case on Tuesday and a fifth case on Wednesday.