French fashion label Agnes B cancels Paris show due to coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - French Agnes B joined on Friday the list of fashion houses that have canceled shows at Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus outbreak that has reached multiple countries around the world.

Six Chinese designers, including Jarel Zhan and Masha Ma, have already canceled shows at the Paris event scheduled to run until March 3.

Fashion labels such as Balenciaga (PRTP.PA), Valentino, Chanel and Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) have planned to unveil their Winter 2020 collections this weekend and next week.

In Milan, Italian house Armani has staged show behind closed doors and French Chanel and Italian Prada already have canceled shows in China over epidemic spread fears.

The rapid rise in the coronavirus raised fears of a pandemic on Friday, with six countries reporting their first cases and the World Health Organization warning it could spread worldwide.

The spread also prompted Switzerland to cancel the giant Geneva car show.