No need to close France/Italy borders over coronavirus - French minister

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Monday that he saw no need to close down transport borders between France and Italy, despite the spread of coronavirus.

“Closing down the borders would make no sense, as the circulation of the virus is not just limited to administrative borders,” Djebbari told BFM Business.

Cases of coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to more than 150, with three deaths, prompting the government to close off the worst-hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.