One case of coronavirus symptoms among French evacuated: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn delivers a speech during a news conference after attending a weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the pension overhaul reform before submitting it to the Parliament, at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France January 24, 2020. Alain Jocard/Pool via REUTERS

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - One of the French people evacuated from China by plane showed symptoms of the coronavirus infection, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Friday.

The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the virus in China, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.