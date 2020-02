A view of the house where five British nationals including a child, who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after staying in the same ski chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, were staying at the French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, France February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign office on Saturday issued new travel advice for its citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying it did not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason to go.

Until now it had formally discouraged travel to Wuhan, where the virus originated from, and recommended travelers to the rest of China be vigilant and consider putting off trips.