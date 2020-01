FILE PHOTO: Tourists from an Air China flight from Beijing wear protective masks as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Tuesday reported that a fourth person was infected with the coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist.

Health Ministry director Jerome Salomon said the patient, hospitalized in Paris, was a Chinese tourist believed to be about 80 years old.

“His medical situation is serious, as he is requiring resuscitation,” Salomon told reporters.