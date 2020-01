A worker in protective suits checks the temperature of a passenger arriving at the Xianning North Station on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Xianning, a city bordering Wuhan to the north, in Hubei province, China January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

PARIS (Reuters) - France declared on Friday its first two confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with one patient being hospitalized in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said during a press conference these were the first two cases in Europe, adding it was likely other cases would arise in the country.