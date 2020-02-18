New French health minister: 'Credible risk' of coronavirus pandemic

Newly-appointed French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran attends the opening debate on the French government's pensions reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - New French health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday there is a “credible risk” the coronavirus outbreak could turn unto a pandemic.

“This is both a working assumption and a credible risk,” Veran told France Info radio, when asked about the possibility of the coronavirus becoming a pandemic.

He said France was ready to deal with all the possibilities and its health system was sufficiently robust and well-equipped.