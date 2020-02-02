World News
February 2, 2020 / 2:00 PM / a few seconds ago

Plane repatriating 250 French and Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from China’s Wuhan landed in at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday, BFM TV footage showed.

Around 65 French nationals will be quarantined either at a holiday resort at Carry-Le-Rouet, in the south of France, or at a firefighters’ training center near Aix-en-Provence, Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet told reporters.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday the plane was carrying nationals of 30 countries. Non-French nationals will travel on to their home countries, he added.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below