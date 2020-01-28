Up to 1,000 French nationals currently in China's Wuhan: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Tuesday there were currently between 500 and 1,000 French nationals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know our internal system has identified 500 French nationals (in Wuhan) but we think there might potentially be 500 more on the spot,” she said during a news conference.

“They don’t all want to come home,” Buzyn added.