Workers in protective suits are seen at a checkpoint for registration and body temperature measurement, at an entrance of a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) in funds for curbing the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan said on Monday.

Ou made the remarks during a press briefing in Beijing.