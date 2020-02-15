China's finance ministry issues $1.2 billion in funds for epidemic control efforts

A worker in protective suit drives a vehicle amid snow to transport novel coronavirus patients outside a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 15, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry on Saturday issued 8 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) in subsidy funds to support local authorities’ epidemic control efforts, 3.5 billion yuan of which are earmarked for Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

To date, 90.15 billion yuan in funds has been arranged by various finance authorities for coronavirus control efforts, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement published on its website.

($1 = 6.9859 Chinese yuan renminbi)