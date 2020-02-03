G7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

FILE PHOTO: Health Minister, Jens Spahn gives a statement on coronavirus in Berlin, Germany January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday, the German Health Ministry said.

The ministers agreed to coordinate - as far as possible - their approach on travel regulations and precautions, research into the new virus and cooperation with the World Health Organization, the European Union and with China.

“An appropriate response to the virus can only be coordinated internationally and at European level. Because a virus knows neither borders nor nationalities,” German Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement, adding he would meet the British and French health ministers on Tuesday.