Germany's Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier presents annual economic report and coal exit law in Berlin, Germany January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - More time and data are needed to quantify any possible negative effects of the coronavirus that broke out in China on the German economy, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

China, which is struggling to contain the epidemic, is Germany’s most important trading partner. Four coronavirus cases have been confirmed in southern Germany.