World News
January 29, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany plans evacuation flight from Wuhan area in coming days

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is planning a special military flight in the coming days to evacuate healthy German citizens from the area around Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“A special flight with a Luftwaffe airplane is planned for the coming days,” the spokesman said. A spokeswoman for the Health Ministry added, with regard to the returning citizens: “It is planned that quarantine provisions are made.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

