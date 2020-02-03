Hugo Boss temporarily closing some stores in China due to coronavirus

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss is temporarily closing some of its stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that stores that were still open had reduced their trading hours.

She did not give details about the length of the closures. She said it was too early to comment on the economic impact.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

In January, Hugo Boss reported better than expected fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by strong demand at its renovated stores and growth in online retail. It said the environment in Hong Kong remained difficult in the fourth quarter, although mainland China saw double-digit growth.