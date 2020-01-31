Germany expects coronavirus vaccine within months

FILE PHOTO: German Education Minister Anja Karliczek attends a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s research minister said on Friday she expected a vaccine for coronavirus to be developed within months.

“If we want to contain this illness then it is good if we have a vaccine in a relatively short time and we assume this will be in a few months,” said Research Minister Anja Karliczek.

She made the announcement after biopharmaceutical company CureVac AG and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said they were working together to develop a vaccine against the virus, first detected in China in December.