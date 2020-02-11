German car supplier to reopen headquarters after coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the headquarters of the German company Webasto, where four employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, in Stockdorf near Munich, Germany, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier Webasto [WEBA.UL] will on Wednesday reopen its headquarters close to Munich, it said on Tuesday, after eight of its employees contracted the new coronavirus that is quickly spreading in China and around the world.

Workspaces, meeting rooms, kitchen facilities and sanitary installations were cleaned and disinfected before workers return, the company added.

Webasto in January said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to the headquarters in the German town of Stockdorf.