German state of North Rhine-Westphalia reports 14 new coronavirus cases

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said 14 more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday in the Heinsberg area, where a couple were the first confirmed cases in the state, Germany’s most populous.

The new cases took the total in the Heinsberg area to 20. Of the latest cases, all those concerned were isolated at home and did not require hospital treatment, the state’s health ministry said.

The state of Rhineland-Palatinate also said on Thursday a man there, in Kaiserslautern, had tested positive for the virus.