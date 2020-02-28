Germany enacts new health security measures against coronavirus infections

German government officials attend a crisis meeting on coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German government crisis committee on Friday enacted new measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak that include the widening of cross-border travel guidelines and the cancellation of major international events.

It expanded regulations for air and sea passengers, requiring passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran to report their health status before entry. Previously only passengers from China had been required to do so.