World News
January 27, 2020 / 10:32 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Germany mulling evacuation of citizens from Chinese region affected by coronavirus

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is considering evacuating German citizens from the Chinese region affected by coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“We are now also considering a possible evacuation of all Germans who are willing to leave,” Maas told a news conference, adding that a team from the German embassy in Beijing would arrive in Wuhan - the Chinese city where the coronavirus outbreak began - later in the day to help Germans there.

Maas said Germans should avoid all travel to China that was not absolutely necessary.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

