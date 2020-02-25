Man infected with coronavirus in Germany after Italy trip: state ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 25-year-old man living in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after a trip to Milan, the state’s Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the man, who had likely become infected during the visit to Italy, had contacted authorities after coming down with flu-like symptoms.

He would be taken later on Tuesday to a hospital, where he would be treated in isolation, the ministry said.

“People in close contact with the patient will be kept in home isolation and be asked about their state of health every day,” it said. “As soon as a contact person develops symptoms, they will also be isolated in hospital.”

The new confirmed case takes to 17 the total number of coronavirus cases in Germany. There have been no deaths.

Car supplier Webasto said last month a Chinese employee had tested positive for the virus upon returning to China following a visit to the headquarters near Munich. The employee apparently infected several German colleagues during the visit.

Believed to have originated from illegal wildlife sold in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the new coronavirus has infected some 80,000 people and killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China.

Neighboring Switzerland confirmed its first case of the coronavirus earlier on Tuesday. Austria also confirmed its first two cases on Tuesday.