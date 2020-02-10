Global Grain conference in Singapore postponed due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A packet of rice is pictured on an empty shelf as people stock up on food supplies, after Singapore raised coronavirus outbreak alert level to orange, at a supermarket in Singapore February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

PARIS (Reuters) - Next month’s Global Grain Asia conference in Singapore, organised by Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM.L), has been postponed by at least three months due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers of the event told Reuters on Monday.

The event will now take place either on June 17-19 or on June 29-July 1, they said.

The organisers were expecting around 300 delegates to attend the conference in March, they said.

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 908, all but two of them in mainland China, on Sunday as 97 more fatalities were recorded - the largest number in a single day since the virus was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating a few coronavirus infections linked to an international business meeting in Singapore last month, heightening concerns about the spread of the disease outside China.