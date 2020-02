FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors said on Monday it would restart production in China from Feb. 15 amid the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The U.S. automaker would have a staggered start of production across plants with local partners over the next two weeks, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.