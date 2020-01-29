Australia gold project sale delayed as buyer quarantined over coronavirus

(Reuters) - The sale of a small gold project in Australia has been delayed after a member of the Hong Kong-based buyer’s family showed symptoms of coronavirus, leading to the whole family being quarantined, the vendor said on Wednesday.

Australia’s Ausmex Mining Group said it had agreed to extend the settlement for the A$4 million ($2.7 million) sale of its Gilded Rose Gold project in Queensland to Jin Resources (HK) Ltd.

“The Principal of Jin, along with members of his family, fell ill around mid-January and have been quarantined and isolated after one of their infants showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” the gold miner said in a statement.

Jin had advised that settlement was imminent, it added.

Reuters was not able to contact Jin Resources.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132 on Wednesday, leading some airlines to reduce flights to China and global companies to restrict travel, while many stores and offices in affected areas have closed.

Australia has reported five cases of coronavirus.