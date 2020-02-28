Google employee who was at Zurich office tests positive for coronavirus

(Reuters) - An employee of Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, who had been in the Zurich office, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

“The Zurich office, like all other offices, remains open”, a Google spokesperson said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine, government minister Alain Berset said.

Google is further restricting its employee travel as concerns around the outbreak grow, Business Insider reported earlier in the day, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2wi9256)

The virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected more than 78,800 people and killed nearly 2,800 in mainland China.