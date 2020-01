Google temporarily shutting down all China offices: The Verge

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, according to the report here

The flu-like virus has killed over 130 people in China and has set-off alarm across the globe with companies closing stores, putting travel restrictions on employees and warning of a financial hit from slowing business in the world’s most populous country.