A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital, following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2020. Picture taken February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese government will push medical products factories to resume or expand production, state television said on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will also send 2,000 more health workers to support Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, the report added.