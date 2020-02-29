World News
February 29, 2020

Greece confirms three new cases of coronavirus, brings total to seven

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to seven.

The latest cases involve a woman and a man, who are related to previously confirmed cases in Greece, and a man who had recently traveled to Italy, Europe’s worst-hit country by the virus, the ministry said.

All patients are being treated in hospitals in Athens, the Greek capital, and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. Greece confirmed its first case of the virus on Feb. 26.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Leslie Adler

