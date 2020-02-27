Greece can't assess coronavirus economic impact yet, central bank says

People make their way outside the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens, Greece, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s central bank is sticking to its economic growth projections as it monitors data, following the country’s first coronavirus infection, an official at the Bank of Greece told Reuters.

“We don’t have any data that would warrant a change to our present projections for the moment,” the official said, declining to be named.

Greece emerged from a decade of bailouts in August 2018 and is now relying on financial markets to cover its borrowing needs. The 180 billion-euro economy, which shrank by a quarter during the debt crisis, is on a recovery path.

The government projects growth will pick up to 2.8% this year from an expected 2.0% last year. The Bank of Greece, the country’s central bank, foresees a smaller expansion of 2.4% to 2.5%. The European Commission, in its winter forecasts, foresees 2.4% growth this year from 2.2% in 2019.