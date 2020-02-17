S&P warns coronavirus travel restrictions could hurt Dubai's hospitality industry

FILE PHOTO: People take photos with camels on the beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s hospitality industry is most at risk in the Gulf Arab states region from being negatively impacted by travel restrictions associated with the new coronavirus outbreak, ratings agency S&P Global said in a research note.

S&P said the travel restrictions could weigh on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

It said the UAE’s Dubai, which saw almost 1 million Chinese visitors last year, could see the biggest impact.