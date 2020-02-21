China's Citic, AIbank to lend Haidilao restaurants 2.1 billion yuan

FILE PHOTO: A Haidilao hotpot restaurant is closed for the safety concern following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Beijing, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Citic Bank and AIBank will lend 2.1 billion yuan ($298.77 million) to hotpot chain Haidilao International (6862.HK) to help it manage the plunge in demand during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement on AIBank’s official WeChat account on Friday.

AIBank is a digital bank jointly owned by Citic Bank Corp Ltd (601998.SS) and search engine company Baidu (BIDU.O).

The banks have already issued 810 million yuan to the restaurant chain, said the statement.