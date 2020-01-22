China takes more measures to protect healthcare workers in virus outbreak

Director-general of Chinese Disease Control and Prevention Gao Fu speaks during a news conference on prevention and control of the new coronavirus related pneumonia in Beijing, China January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is taking more strict measures in hospitals to protect healthcare workers in the new coronavirus outbreak, and will increase training for healthcare workers nationwide, officials from the country’s health commission said on Wednesday.

Infection of medical staff in the outbreak shows there are loopholes in treatment methods, Jiao Yahui told a press briefing in Beijing.

Gao Fu, head of China’s Disease Control Centre, also told the briefing that authorities are still learning about the new virus, when asked to compare its deadliness to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2003.