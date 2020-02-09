World News
February 9, 2020 / 8:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Hebei says schools shut until March to stop virus: state media

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The northern Chinese province of Hebei will keep its schools shut until at least March 1 to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said on Sunday, citing the local education bureau.

Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, is one of a number of provinces and municipalities to extend the school shutdown until the end of the month, with others including Shandong, Jiangsu and Shanghai.

Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

