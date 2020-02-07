Honda to keep vehicle plants in Wuhan suspended through Feb. 13

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Friday it will keep operations at its vehicle plants in Wuhan, China, suspended through Feb. 13, as previously planned.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that Japan’s third-biggest automaker would extend the factory suspensions until at least late February. Wuhan is the epicenter of a new virus outbreak that has spread across China.

Domestic rival Toyota Motor Corp said Friday its Chinese plants would remain suspended through Feb. 16.