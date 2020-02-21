Honda delays plans to restart operations at Wuhan plant to March 11

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday said it would push back plans to resume operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, after government authorities asked firms to keep workers away through March 11.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said that it planned to restart operations at the plant on March 11, and would resume production sometime during that week.

Some operations at other plants in China had resumed this week, Honda said.