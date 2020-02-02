Business News
Honda plans to resume Wuhan plant production with Dongfeng on February 14

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co (7267.T) plans to resume car production at its China venture with Dongfeng Automobile (0489.HK) on Feb. 14, according to current government guidance, a company spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus. Hubei’s government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 as it seeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

