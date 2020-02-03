Honda to close Wuhan plants until Feb. 13, no restart date set

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co (7267.T) plans to extend the closure period for its three car plants in Wuhan with Dongfeng Group (0489.HK) until Feb. 13, a company representative told Reuters on Monday.

A company spokesman had earlier said on Sunday that the automaker planned to resume production on Feb. 14.

However, the Japan-based representative said that Honda will follow local government policy and has not decided when the plants would resume.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus. Hubei’s government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 as it seeks to contain the outbreak.