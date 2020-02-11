Honda to restart vehicle production in China on February 17 at the earliest

FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor's logo is seen on Civic sedan car at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Tuesday it aims to restart vehicle and component production at most of its Chinese plants from Feb. 17, following the extended Lunar New Year holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese automaker said some of its workers have returned at five of its Chinese plants and it is taking steps to ensure the safety of employees in order for production to resume on Feb. 17 or later.

It also said there is no change to its plan to restart its three factories in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, in the week of Feb. 17.