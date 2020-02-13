World News
February 13, 2020 / 2:55 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man wears protective mask following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, during their morning commute in a station, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the city, where 50 cases of the flu-like infection have been confirmed.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said secondary and primary schools would not return from the prolonged break until at least mid-March, extending an earlier suspension that was due to see students return to lessons on March 2.

Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
