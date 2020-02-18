Filipina becomes first helper to contract coronavirus in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Filipina has become the first domestic helper to contract the coronavirus in Hong Kong, and the Chinese-ruled city’s 61st case overall, health authorities said on Tuesday.

There are more than 180,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong, many working as helpers, according to the Philippines labour ministry. Philippines had imposed a travel ban on China and its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau.

The helper, who worked for one of the previous confirmed coronavirus cases, spent an hour out with over 10 friends who the health department is contacting, the head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection, Chuang Shuk-kwan, said.