Hong Kong says around 3,000 residents in Hubei have contacted government for help

Community workers and volunteers wearing face masks sort and pack groceries from a supermarket purchased through group orders following supermarkets stop selling to individuals, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 24, 2020. Picture taken February 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday around 3,000 of its residents currently in mainland China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, have made contact and it has given them until Friday to register to return home.

More than 500 were in the province’s Wuhan city, the government said. Any residents who returned to Hong Kong would need to be quarantined for 14 days, it added.

Hong Kong has 90 cases of the virus, which has killed two people in the city. The government has turned some public housing into quarantine facilities as it struggles to find adequate space.