Hong Kong to suspend high-speed rail service in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask following the outbreak of a new coronavirus during an news conference, in Hong Kong, China January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland China would be suspended from Jan. 30, and all cross-border ferry services would also be suspended in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing a green face mask, Lam told a press briefing the number of flights to mainland China would also be halved and personal travel permits for mainland Chinese to the city would be suspended.