World News
January 28, 2020 / 9:11 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Hong Kong to suspend high-speed rail service in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

1 Min Read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam wears a mask following the outbreak of a new coronavirus during an news conference, in Hong Kong, China January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland China would be suspended from Jan. 30, and all cross-border ferry services would also be suspended in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing a green face mask, Lam told a press briefing the number of flights to mainland China would also be halved and personal travel permits for mainland Chinese to the city would be suspended.

Reporting By Jessie Pang and Felix Tam; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below