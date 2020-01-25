World News
January 25, 2020 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Wuhan to build second designated hospital to treat coronavirus patients: state media

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the construction site of a new hospital dedicated to treating patients with coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 24, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, will build a second dedicated hospital to treat patients, state media the People’s Daily reported on Saturday.

Construction of hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is scheduled to be completed in half a month.

Construction has started on the first dedicated hospital and is due to be finished by Feb 3.

The virus outbreak has killed 41 and infected more than 1,300 globally.

Reporting by Muyu Xu, Judy Hua and Tony Munroe; Editing by Neil Fullick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below