Hyatt extends free cancellation to South Korea, Japan and Italy

(Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels (H.N) said on Tuesday it would allow travelers from South Korea, Japan and Italy to cancel or change their hotel bookings for free, extending a waiver initially offered to guests from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The extension comes as coronavirus infections spread to other regions of the world, threatening to hurt overall travel demand.

The cancellations or booking changes are valid for reservations made through March 31, the U.S. hotel operator said on its official Chinese social media account WeChat.