Hyatt extends free cancellation to South Korea, Japan and Italy

(Reuters) - Hyatt Hotels (H.N) became the latest U.S. company to extend waivers on cancellations and changes in bookings for travelers in several countries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The hotel chain said on Tuesday it would allow travelers from South Korea, Japan and Italy to cancel or change their hotel bookings for free, updating a policy it has already rolled out for guests from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Several countries have reported an increase in coronavirus infections, raising fears of a slowdown in global travel demand.

Major U.S. airlines and Air Canada (AC.TO) have also issued travel waivers for flights to South Korea. Air Canada also added Italy to the list following a spike in cases over the weekend.

The cancellations or booking changes at Hyatt are valid for reservations made through March 31, the U.S. hotel operator said on its official Chinese social media account WeChat.

Hyatt’s larger rivals Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) have also issued cancellation waivers for guests affected by the outbreak in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan until March 31.

The hotel chains did not immediately respond to requests for comment if they were extending the waiver to South Korea, Japan and Italy as well.

