Huawei says MWC events still on, watching coronavirus developments

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Huawei is seen in Davos, Switzerland Januar 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies said on Wednesday it still planned to hold events around the forthcoming Mobile World Congress, a telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona.

“We are keeping a close eye on matters and having to internally adjust accordingly and responsibly,” a spokesman said after South Korea’s LG Electronics pulled out due to the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

“As it stands, London and Barca events still planned. But ... things are changing constantly.”

Huawei, the world’s top supplier of telecoms equipment and No. 2 smartphone maker, is a big exhibitor at the event organized by the GSMA industry group.

GSMA said on Tuesday that the Mobile World Congress, being held on Feb. 24-27, would go ahead.