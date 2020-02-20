Huawei says no impact on 5G supply from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The EU flag and a smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration taken January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s Huawei said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak would not affect the supply of 5G telecoms equipment to its customers after its factories resumed production.

Yang Chaobin, Huawei’s president of the 5G product line, said 5G equipment was currently manufactured in Huawei’s own factories.

“Since the outbreak of the virus it’s been some time and actually all Huawei’s own factories have resumed production,” he told reporters in London.

“The major suppliers have resumed production as well, so there’s no impact at all to the supply to our customers.”

The Chinese manufacturing engine that powers much of the world economy has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the travel and quarantine restrictions that have followed.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday rescinded a quarterly sales target made just weeks ago, saying the ramp up of factories in China was slower than anticipated.

Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) have had to suspend some production - not just in China but also at home - for lack of parts.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, has in recent years been caught in a standoff between Washington and Beijing after the United States accused the company of spying to steal Western secrets, a charge Huawei denies.