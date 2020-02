A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The new Communist Party chief of China’s Hubei province pledged to contain the outbreak in the region that has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus, the province’s official newspaper reported on Thursday.

Ying Yong, former mayor of Shanghai who was appointed to the post earlier in on Thursday, said the situation there remained very severe, according to a report published by the Hubei Daily.